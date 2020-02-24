Solas Capital Management, Llc Purchases 253,620 Shares of Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock

Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 253,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $144,563.40. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 94,898 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,193.90.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $19,040.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,200 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,563 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,109.65.

On Thursday, December 19th, Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 13,100 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $7,205.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLY opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Stanley Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.71.

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

