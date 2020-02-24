Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.54.

Shares of SEDG opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.87. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $143.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $721,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,475.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $775,604.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 564,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,604.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,202 shares of company stock worth $14,803,503 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

