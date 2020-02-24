Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Receives $26.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. 3,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,942. The company has a market cap of $237.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Sol Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,471,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

