Societe Generale Lowers Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target to GBX 5,300

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,066 ($66.64).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,842 ($63.69) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,922.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,947.89. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,392.50 ($57.78) and a one year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.