SmileDirectClub (SDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

