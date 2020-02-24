Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital lowered Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $33.01 on Friday. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $806.22 million, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smart Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

