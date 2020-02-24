Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $705,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sleep Number by 111.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

