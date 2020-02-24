Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of SNBR opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 87,035 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,603,000 after acquiring an additional 156,413 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 161,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3,985.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

