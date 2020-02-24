Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Sells $295,000.00 in Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patricia Ann Dirks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sleep Number alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of Sleep Number stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $56.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Sleep Number Corp has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

SNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.