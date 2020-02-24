Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $69,450.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,153.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,260 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $57,539.60.

On Thursday, February 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $57,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $57,450.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $51,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $52,150.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Slack by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,423,000 after buying an additional 2,204,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after buying an additional 6,067,761 shares during the last quarter. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,348,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,233,000 after buying an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. 39.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

