Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Wedbush

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.10.

NYSE:SIX opened at $32.63 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,451,000 after acquiring an additional 823,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 197,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

