SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0280 on Major Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $15.10 million and $331,136.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, DragonEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.59 or 0.02925938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00231698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00140734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Tidex, DragonEX, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

