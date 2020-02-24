SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Price Target Raised to $8.85 at B. Riley

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $7.80 to $8.85 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SILV. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.53.

SILV stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 272,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

