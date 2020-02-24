Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

SILK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,616,027 shares of company stock valued at $57,245,295.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 50.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

