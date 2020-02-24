Signaturefd LLC Has $10.87 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,944 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $6.34 on Monday, reaching $172.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,232,956. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.38. The company has a market cap of $1,302.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $106.87 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.