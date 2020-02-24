Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIEGY. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Siemens in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nord/LB raised Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

SIEGY opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. Siemens has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 6.03%. Equities analysts expect that Siemens will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.609 per share. This is a positive change from Siemens’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Siemens’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

