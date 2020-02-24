Sidoti Boosts RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target to $28.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its target price increased by Sidoti from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RadNet has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 228,809 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 8,824.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

