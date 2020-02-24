SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $197,535.50 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,917.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Laura Francis sold 9,796 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $186,515.84.

SIBN stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. SI-Bone Inc has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $505.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of -0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

