Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Securities raised shares of Shotspotter from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shotspotter from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.39 million, a P/E ratio of 239.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.60.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Shotspotter’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 695.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

