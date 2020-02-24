Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price target hoisted by Imperial Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Shotspotter’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSTI. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shotspotter from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.11.

SSTI opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.86 million, a P/E ratio of 246.00, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.60. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Shotspotter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Shotspotter by 24.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Shotspotter by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Shotspotter by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 129,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 61,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shotspotter by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Shotspotter by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

