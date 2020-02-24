Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) Insider Sells A$313,100.00 in Stock

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) insider Mark Fleming sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.13 ($2.22), for a total transaction of A$313,100.00 ($222,056.74).

ASX:SCP opened at A$3.10 ($2.20) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$2.91 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd has a 52 week low of A$2.38 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of A$3.11 ($2.21). The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.71%.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

