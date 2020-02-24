Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells $3,540,798.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SCI opened at $52.53 on Monday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

SCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,545 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,642,000 after purchasing an additional 576,834 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,473,000 after purchasing an additional 383,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

