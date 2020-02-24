Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Semtech worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,124.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $466,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,615 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Semtech stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.93. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

