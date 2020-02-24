Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

Separately, Macquarie lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:SMICY opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.61. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.55.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.54 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

