Seaport Global Securities Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $100.66 on Thursday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $377,257.60. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 68.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Stepan by 26.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

