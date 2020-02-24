SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SEAC. Lake Street Capital raised SeaChange International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered SeaChange International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaChange International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 151.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 159,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

