Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) Insider Jeremy Whitley Buys 5,000 Shares

Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) insider Jeremy Whitley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 953 ($12.54) per share, with a total value of £47,650 ($62,680.87).

Shares of Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust stock opened at GBX 946 ($12.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $282.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 975.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 993.34. Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 10.91 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,167.63 ($15.36).

About Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

