Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) Insider Jeremy Whitley Buys 5,000 Shares

Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) insider Jeremy Whitley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 953 ($12.54) per share, with a total value of £47,650 ($62,680.87).
Shares of Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust stock opened at GBX 946 ($12.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $282.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 975.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 993.34. Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 10.91 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,167.63 ($15.36).
About Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Oriental Smaller Co's Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Oriental Smaller Co's Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.