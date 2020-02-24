Scotiabank Trims Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Target Price to C$56.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.93.

TSE KL opened at C$48.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$38.80 and a 12 month high of C$67.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.49.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$541.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.7917159 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

