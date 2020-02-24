Scotiabank Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$82.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins set a C$81.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.55.

TD stock opened at C$75.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$74.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.44. The company has a market cap of $137.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$71.22 and a twelve month high of C$77.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.11 billion. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3099997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

