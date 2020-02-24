Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $93.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $69.99 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

