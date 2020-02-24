Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

