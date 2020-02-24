Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €70.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.00 ($102.33).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €101.65 ($118.20) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The business has a 50 day moving average of €94.22 and a 200-day moving average of €85.25.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

