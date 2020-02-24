Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Insider Buys A$36,960.00 in Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) insider Andrew Harmos purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.70 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of A$36,960.00 ($26,212.77).

Shares of SCG opened at A$3.68 ($2.61) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. Scentre Group has a 52-week low of A$3.63 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of A$4.16 ($2.95).

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Scentre Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Scentre Group’s dividend payout ratio is 103.60%.

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

