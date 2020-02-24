SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SBHGF opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 4.39. SBI has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

