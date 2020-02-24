SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $305.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $296.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.57. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $178.57 and a 12 month high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

