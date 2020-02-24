Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 175,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

