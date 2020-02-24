Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

SASR has been the topic of several other reports. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 565,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 441,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

