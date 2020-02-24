Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.87

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 69226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAND. Raymond James set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 9.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

