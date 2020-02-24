Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director Sells C$113,081.76 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director Andrew Swarthout sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total transaction of C$113,081.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,688.32.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$10.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.61. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.43. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.96.

SSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

