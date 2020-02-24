SALT (SALT) One Day Volume Tops $80,818.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, IDEX and Bittrex. In the last week, SALT has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $80,818.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SALT

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN, Liqui, AirSwap, Bittrex, OKEx, Binance, Radar Relay, Upbit, Kyber Network, Huobi, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

