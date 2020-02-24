salesforce.com (CRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect salesforce.com to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect salesforce.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $189.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.88 and its 200 day moving average is $161.37. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.20.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,201 shares of company stock valued at $83,710,127 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

