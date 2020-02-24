Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

Several research firms have commented on RHP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $6.20 on Wednesday, hitting $82.80. The company had a trading volume of 211,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,401. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

