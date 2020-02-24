Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,665 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

