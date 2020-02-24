Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 110,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AVX were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AVX by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AVX by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AVX by 8,690.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AVX by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AVX by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVX opened at $21.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. AVX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.29.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AVX Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

