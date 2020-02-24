Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPMP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $82,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $14.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 109.45%.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

