Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKL. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

BRKL opened at $15.42 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $478,300. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.