Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.03 Million in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 269.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,123 shares of company stock worth $2,487,420. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

