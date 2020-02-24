Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 632.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Kraton worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Kraton by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Kraton by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 11,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $505.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.26. Kraton Corp has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $40.76.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

