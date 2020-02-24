Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 831.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 53.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 324.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $471.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.51. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

