Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 329,569 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 16.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 17.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 122,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.87. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.